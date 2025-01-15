QUByte taps Physical Mania Games as the retailer to offer Rage of the Dragons NEO physical edition

Fighting games fans have been eating well in 2024 and it looks like the plates will continue to be filled in 2025. QUByte Interactive revealed and released a remaster of Rage of the Dragons, the very last game to be released on the prolific NEO GEO hardware. Rage of the Dragons NEO added netplay, training and a survival mode to enhance the package.

For those looking for a more tangible copy of this title, you’re one step closer to completing this goal as the publisher has teamed with Physical Mania Games to start taking pre-orders for a physical edition. While the game is available on pretty much every platform, the physical editions will only be available for the Switch and the PlayStation 5, however fans can even pick up productions of the original title on actual AES/MVS carts which can be used on NEO GEO hardware! A special edition of Rage of the Dragons NEO also offers extras such as a new cover art which evokes the shockbox cases of the NEO GEO, 2x A4 posters, a double-sided LP of the soundtrack and Blu-Ray featuring interviews with the one of the creators of the title.

Other items in this collection include the game’s soundtrack on vinyl and if you want truly the most authentic Rage of the Dragons experience, an arcade cabinet which evokes the look of the traditional red MVS cabinets that were seen in arcades, bodegas and laundromats worldwide. Pre-orders are available now and estimated ship date for most of the items are Q2 2025.

Rage of the Dragons NEO is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Rage of the Dragons NEO – Launch Trailer | Steam, Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One/Series S|X



