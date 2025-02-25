T-1000 and Madam Bo teased for Mortal Kombat 1 at Pro Kompetition Mexico

This past weekend bore witness to the first stop of the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition: Season 2, which saw ever dominant Dominique “SonicFox” McLean take first place and feted by a Mariachi band. Besides seeing the FGC’s strongest furry put another feather in his cap, WB Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed details of the next fighter to join the roster of Mortal Kombat 1.

Debuting in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the T-1000 was Skynet’s most lethal creation. Composed of mimetic polyalloy, this android can seamlessly transform into any creature or objects to kill with lethal efficiency. Portrayed by Robert Patrick, the T-1000 has been a mainstay in popular culture and has been referenced in other forms of media. Now this iconic movie villain is set to join the Mortal Kombat 1 roster as part of the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion Pak on March 18th. In addition to the guest fighter, the Madame Bo Kameo Fighter will also debut on the same day. For those who need a refresher, Madame Bo is the proprietor of Fengjian Teahouse, and mother to Sektor.

With the release of the T-1000, MK fans are left in quite the lurch as rumors swirl that Khaos Reigns would be the last piece of post-release content for MK1. Regardless, all these characters were quite the labor of love as evident by the lengths that NetherRealm took to secure the voices and likenesses of the actors that initially portrayed these characters. While the future of the game is in doubt, let’s hope we’ll learn sooner than later what the studio will be up to.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Official T-1000 Teaser Trailer



