NetherRealm and RTS put up a $250K prize pool to uncover the ultimate kombatant

It might be a new timeline, but some things will remain the same. As Warner Bros Games, NetherRealm Studios and RTS (co-owner of the EVO Championship Series) have initiated a new tournament series, the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition to crown the first ever Final Kombat World Champion.

To gather the 20 kombatants who will vie for the right to be called champion, players in 3 distinct regions will duke it out online to where the regional winner will secure a spot in the Final Kombat World Championship taking place in June of 2024. Players who are standing atop the game’s online leaderboards will be invited and another means of qualifying will include winning tournaments at in-person partner events such as East Coast Throwdown, Ultimate Fighting Arena, CCXP/Comic Con Experience and Combo Breaker. Also During the Final Kombat World Championship, 256 players will battle it out for the 20th slot in a Last Chance Qualifier. Full details regarding the series format will be revealed via the @NRSEsports X account.

All the tournament action will be streamed on NetherRealm’s various social video platforms, Twitch, Youtube and Facebook. The company expects over 200 hours of action, but will we see our very own Benny Rose throw his hat into the ring to represent Gaming Age? Probably Not… However I’ll still tune in anyways.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and the Xbox Platforms. So that’s at least 6 online leaderboard for one to earn their right to be crowned Khampion, so FIGHT!