Madam Bo officially shows off her Kameo Fighter moves for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

As we covered in our previous Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns teaster article, NetherRealm Studios has officially dropped details on the next playable DLC fighter, T-1000 Terminator, and and the upcoming Kameo Fighter character, Madam Bo.

Today’s reveal, which is still labeled a teaser, is focused on the latter, Madam Bo, who will go live on March 18th. Don’t let her age distract you, she can definitely kick some ass and provide solid support for your main fighter of choice.

Don’t take our word for it, take a look at her in action.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Official Madam Bo Kameo Fighter Teaser Trailer:



Warner Bros. Games today revealed a new Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns trailer showcasing Madam Bo, an upcoming downloadable content (DLC) Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches. The video reveals new gameplay for the Tea House restaurateur and Lin Kuei ally, including a range of support moves and her Fatality. The Madam Bo Kameo Fighter will be available as a content update for all Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns owners at no additional cost or via standalone purchase on March 18. The Madam Bo Kameo Fighter will launch alongside guest fighter T-1000 Terminator, the liquid metal-based cybernetic assassin from the Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) film featuring the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick. The T-1000 will join the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on March 18 as part of the early access period for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion owners, followed by wide availability for purchase on March 25. The Madam Bo trailer was debuted at Viennality 2k25, the latest tournament stop for the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition: Season 2. The current season of the global esports program for Mortal Kombat 1 features a $255,000 USD total prize pool with a variety of live, in-person events across North America, Latin America, South America, and Europe, as well as multiple online tournaments. For more information or to register for an event, visit the program’s online hub.