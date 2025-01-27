Mod support officially comes to the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy on January 30th

One of the things that distinguishes gaming on PC versus gaming on consoles is the ability for end users to mod games. Most of the time it requires dedicated people to crack open the game to do the things that you can’t do on PC…however once in a blue moon forward thinking publishers/developers will hand the keys over to prospective modders. With Hogwarts Legacy, it seems it will be the latter as Warner Bros. Games announced that it will be releasing an update and a creation kit which will make using and creating mods a lot easier.

The 2023 action role playing title set in J.K. Rowling’s literary universe has done quite well for itself having sold over $30 million units worldwide. The PC player base will soon be able to control the world thanks to the plethora of mods and addons that will be hosted and moderated by CurseForge. In order to access mods players must have a WB Games account and link it to a CurseForge account. Once completed they can browse the various mods whether they modify your player character’s looks or create new dungeons for you to explore.

For those looking to create something, you can grab the Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit on the Epic Games Store. Like the PC Modding Update, the kit will be available on January 30th and any creations you make and pass QA to be hosted on CursedForge will be accessible on any PC version of the game, be it originating on Epic Games Store or Steam. It will be interesting to see what this passionate user base will create to expand the world of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform, although there hasn’t been any announcement regarding Mod support coming to the console versions of the game.

