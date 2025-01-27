Learn more about Split Fiction’s co-op gameplay and side content in this latest trailer

It’s been about 4 years since Hazelight Studios released their last title It Takes Two to both commercial and critical success (The title even won Game of the Year at the 2021 The Game Awards). So when the studio’s founder Josef Fares appeared on the 2024 The Game Awards, viewers were expecting a clippable off the cuff moment or a game announcement…much to the studio’s PR team we got the latter. Split Fiction features a “Stay Tuned”-ish plot where two aspiring authors are stuck in literary worlds of their creation as an evil publisher seeks to profit off their creations. The game, like all of Hazelight Studios creations, focuses heavily on co-op play and can be enjoyed online with your friend with at least one paid copy of the game.

In this new trailer, Fares gives gamers a heads up of what they can expect in their next title. Split between fantasy and hard sci fi, your characters Mio and Zoe run, jump, slash in a variety of worlds. The duo can even ride vehicles and transform into mythical creatures in their adventure. Fares also revealed the game will feature side-missions which aren’t vital to the completion of the game, but will enhance the game’s variety and extend fun you can experience in the title. If you want to learn more about the game’s side missions you can read the newly released blog post from Hazelight Studios.

Split Fiction will hit the shelves on March 6th on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Split Fiction | Official Co-op Gameplay Trailer

Split Fiction | Official Co-op Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube