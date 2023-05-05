Hogwarts Legacy surpasses 15 million copies sold

Since its release in February, Hogwarts Legacy has sat atop sales charts all over the world. Today, Warner Bros. Games gave us some exact numbers to confirm what most people already knew: this game has sold a lot of copies.
More than 15 million copies, in fact, earning more than $1 billion in sales. And, don’t forget, that’s just for the PS5 (which we were huge fans of), Xbox Series X, and PC versions. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are only being released today — and, unsurprisingly, Hogwarts Legacy is the #1 selling game on both of those platforms as of today, too.
Not only that, in the press release touting the game’s success (which you can read below) Warner also confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will still be coming out on the Switch on July 25 — good news for anyone who was feeling pessimistic about the game in the wake of Marvel Midnight Suns’ cancellation on Nintendo’s console. We’ll have to wait and see how well it runs, but it’s probably safe to say that Warner must be pretty happy with how well the game has performed to date.
Hogwarts Legacy invites players to embark on an epic journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, gifted with a rare ability to tap into ancient, powerful magic. Guided by the Wizard’s Field Guide and unique instruction from professors and other characters, fans will uncover a compelling storyline filled with thrilling challenges and mysteries. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy introduces an original story that puts players at the center of their own wizarding world adventure.
Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 25.
