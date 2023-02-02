Hogwarts Legacy readies for release with launch trailer

Believe it or not, we’re now less than 10 days away from Hogwarts Legacy being released: next Friday, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X will be able to get their wands on the latest installment in the Potter-verse.
To mark the occasion, Warner Bros Games released a launch trailer. It’s feels very much like like a Harry Potter game, with a little bit of wizarding instruction, plenty of magical creatures, and no small amounts of mortal danger. Check it out below, or read on for more links, including where to pre-order!
Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software released today the Hogwarts Legacy launch trailer ahead of the open-world, action role-playing-game’s worldwide launch for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023.
In the stunning new trailer, fans are welcomed to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry where they will become part of the magic and live out their dreams as a student.
Hogwarts Legacy invites players to embark on an epic journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, gifted with a rare ability to tap into ancient, powerful magic. Guided by the Wizard’s Field Guide and unique instruction from professors and other characters, fans will uncover a compelling storyline filled with thrilling challenges and mysteries.
Faced with perilous dangers, players will defend Hogwarts against deadly enemies and uncover the secrets of the wizarding world’s forgotten past.
To view and share the “Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer”– Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer on YouTube
