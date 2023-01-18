Warner Bros. Games invites us to check out the new Hogwarts Legacy cinematic trailer

With the magical release of Hogwarts Legacy less than a month away, Warner Bros. Games and friends still have quite a lot to show off from the game… including this new cinematic trailer.
They also announced the return of Wizarding Wednesdays from now through launch which will allows fans opportunities to win exclusive Wizarding World prizes.
Check out the new media below and stay tuned for the big February 10th, 2023 release date on the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.
Hogwarts Legacy – “The Invitation” Cinematic Trailer:
Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software today debuted an all-new cinematic trailer “The Invitation” for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action RPG releasing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023. The video immerses viewers in the world of Hogwarts Legacy, giving fans a breathtaking bird’s eye view of the castle grounds and beyond, while also extending an invitation for players to become a part of the magic and live out their dreams of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
The cinematic follows an owl carrying the coveted invitation as it soars across the castle rooftops and over the heads of students in The Great Hall, providing an overhead view of some of the iconic Hogwarts locations that players will be able to explore. As the owl glides through the castle, fans will recognize some familiar names and faces, including Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Weasley. The owl’s journey also highlights some of the hidden dangers that players will face, as it narrowly avoids a horde of giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest, a deadly blast of Avada Kedavra from a masked wizard and a dragon’s fiery breath.
Warner Bros. Games also today announced the return of Wizarding Wednesdays. Fans will be able to celebrate the official release of Hogwarts Legacy on each of the four Wednesdays leading up to the game’s release by entering to win exclusive Wizarding World prizes, including a chance to win a Universal Parks & Resorts vacation at either Hollywood or Orlando to experience the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Fans can learn more by visiting www.hogwartslegacy.com/en-us/wizardingwednesdays.
For more information on how to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy, visit: www.hogwartslegacy.com