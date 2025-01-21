Marvel Rivals introduces a limited time soccer mode in their Spring Festival Limited Event

I’m going to resist the urge to question why Marvel Rivals is having a Spring Festival in January…so here I go biting my tongue. The team based PVP shooter’s first season is well underway and with it are seasonal events which hopes to keep players logging in. With that the very chinese coded Spring Festival will kick things off.

While the event doesn’t overtly reference the Lunar New Year, you kinda have to be blind like Daredevil not to notice the abundant usage of the color red and the lion dancing motif. But back to the festivities, this event will introduce a temporary game mode called Clash of the Lions which is a 3v3. The trailer shows Iron Fist, Black Widow and Star Lord all dressed in their Clashing Lions costumes as they try to outscore their opposition. Participating will likely earn rewards which will include items like Star-Lord’s Lion’s Mane costume, nameplate, sprays and other things. If this mode is anything like Overwatch’s Lúcioball I’m sure it will periodically resurface in the foreseeable future for players to enjoy.

Another upcoming release for the game is a content bundle which will give Spider-Man his look from Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 game which will be coming to PC on January 30th. This bundle will include the Advance Suit 2.0 costume featured in the single player action title, and related nameplate and spray.

Unlike Spider-Man in Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers game, this Spider-Man bundle will be available on all platforms which Marvel Rivals is available on. No pricing details were provided, but it should at minimum cost about 1600 Units.

Marvel Rivals is available now for free on PC, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Marvel Rivals | The Spring Festival Trailer



