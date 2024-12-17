Winter has arrived for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has been live for less than a month and the game is already starting to have seasonal events. Winter Celebration, Joyful Jubilation will see a temporary game mode which will feature everyone’s favorite landshark, Jeff as he spits tinted water to claim territory…somewhat like a Cephalopod. The trailer also revealed 5 new winter themed costumes for Jeff, Magik, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Venom, with the trailer really focusing on the symbiote’s frozen assets for waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too long.

The key art released with the announcement revealed that Jeff’s costume will be free, as long as you’re willing to complete missions in game, it’s unknown how much the seasonal threads for the other heroes will cost.

Aside from the event announcement, NetEase revealed that the game will host its first tournament, which will pit NRG, Luminosity Gaming, NTMR Esports, and U4RIA where these organizations will look to compete for a prize pool of $20,000 usd. Those looking to catch the action can view it during the dates of December 20th to the 22nd on the game’s official Twitch Channel.

Marvel has its hand in many things and to celebrate Marvel Rivals’ launch, the game has collaborated with many sister products such as Marvel Snap, Marvel Puzzle Quest, Marvel Future Fight and now it will be entering the digital library of Marvel Unlimited. The digital comic app will host a Marvel Rivals Infinity series that will begin publishing on December 16th. Paid subscribers of Marvel Unlimited will also be sent a code for a special Jeff the Land Shark “UNLIMITED APPETITE” starting on January 3rd.

Marvel Rivals is available right now for free on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

