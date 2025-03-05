Leave character selection to the group as Clone Rumble hits Marvel Rivals



Hero Shooters always have a problem where players refuse to diversify their character selection, often leaving groups missing a certain archetype and leading to defeat. Well it seems Marvel Rivals will throw balance out the window temporarily in a new game mode dubbed “Clone Rumble”

This 6v6 skirmish each side will select two heroes via team vote and these will be the only characters your team will use. Complete objectives to make sure your team claims victory. If you find this mode to be fun, you better be prepared to be signed in during specific times in the month of march as that’s the only time this mode will be available.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The first session of Clone Rumble will commence on March 7th with the full listing of sessions detailed on the press release posted below.

Clone Rumble Trailer | Marvel Rivals



