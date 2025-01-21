The wait is almost over for While Waiting as it arrives on PC and the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 5th

Optillusion’s While Waiting is one of those games you have to try to believe (In fact if you are a PC gamer, you can try the game’s demo via Steam). While it’s not exactly a test of your reflexes it is a test of your patience and oddly enough your curiosity. Having tried it in person at PAX and enjoyed the demo which the studio dropped at a Steam Next Fest I’m certainly looking forward to the full release.

Thankfully the wait will be coming to an end as Optillusion released a new trailer which revealed the game’s release date, February 5th, 2025. That’s right in a little over 2 weeks, you’ll be able to experience all the waiting life has to offer!

Will you wait patiently or will you have a little fun and discover what surprises life has in store for you? Find out when While Waiting releases on Switch and the PC soon!

While Waiting – Release Date Trailer



