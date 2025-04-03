Draw a bead on this new Elden Ring Nightreign – Ironeye character trailer

With all the excitement of a new multiplayer FromSoftware title announced for the Switch 2, as well as a reveal of the Tarnished Edition version of the original Elden Ring for the new Switch platform, we almost forgot to drop the trailer for the upcoming release Elden Ring Nightreign.

Bandai Namco is releasing character trailers now to get us better acquainted with the cast of Nightfarers in the title. The latest being Ironeye, who is adept at ranged attacks and dexterity weapons and obviously comes equipped with a bow — at least to start.

See the new trailer below to learn more about Ironeye, and stay tuned for more as we approach the release at the end of next month.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Ironeye Character Trailer:



Deadly precision. The ethos of the Iron Eye, the newest Nightfarer to be revealed in ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN, is dealing damage from afar with ranged attacks. Starting with a bow and specializing with dexterity-based weapons, the Iron Eye adds damage and utility to any party brave enough to sojourn into Limveld. Keen players will also recognize the utility that ranged attacks bring – being able to revive downed party members from afar can make the difference between successfully surviving the night or failing to see the next day during a run. While the Iron Eye starts with ranged attacks and features ranged ultimate abilities, as with all Nightfarers, they can use any weapon discovered during runs. Developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN brings co-op survival action set in the Elden Ring universe to players on May 30 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam