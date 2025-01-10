Earn the right to sample Elden Ring Nightreign by signing up for the game’s Closed Network Test

If you’re chomping at the bit to return to the world of Elden Ring, your wait might be shortened slightly. As Namco Bandai revealed that they are taking applications for the Closed Network test for the latest entry in the franchise Elden Ring Nightreign.

Revealed at The Game Awards, the title is a multiplayer rogue-like which will see players enter the everchanging realm of Limveld as they take on challenges and boss battles as the day comes to a close. This test which will be taking place across five sessions will likely allow the studio to ensure they can provide a seamless experience for players when the game launches sometime in 2025. Interested players can visit the game’s website here to apply and you can participate on one of the platforms the game will be available on.

So if you want to take part please make sure you fill out the form by January 20th at 6am PST. The closed network test’s full schedule is listed below so better start marking your calendars if you get selected as your time in Limveld will be limited.

Session 1: Feb 14th, 3am to 6 am PT

Session 2: Feb 14th, 7pm to 10 pm PT

Session 3: Feb 15th, 11am to 2pm PT

Session 4: Feb 16th, 3am to 6 am PT

Session 5: Feb 16th, 7pm to 10 pm PT

Elden Ring Nightreign will unleash the nightfarers when it comes to PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms sometime in 2025.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – REVEAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER



