Even a concert isn’t a reprieve for our Proxies in Zenless Zone Zero version 1.5

After the climactic battle that closed off Zenless Zone Zero version 1.4, I was under the assumption that version 1.5 would act as a reset for the game as it prepares for its next major arc. However with the new trailer that was dropped revealing that the game isn’t going to be letting their foot off the gas as they are speeding into 2025.

Astra-nomical Moment will see proxies getting entwined with the pop star Astra Yao. As the city’s biggest star, she is prepping for New Year’s performance unknown forces are looking to make sure she never makes it onto the stage. Along with the star’s diligent manager/bodyguard Evelyn, it’s up to you to make sure the performance will go off without a hitch!

Given they are the focal point of this update’s main plot, it’s no surprise that Astra Yao and Evelyn will be the newest agents players can recruit. Upon early reveals of the duo, I was keen on recruiting Evelyn and letting Astra go…however new information might make my decision a lot harder. As Astra Yao, an Ether Support type character will be ZZZ’s very first healer! Given my playstyle is aggressive and my reflexes aren’t exactly the greatest, having a healer as part of the trio will enjoy a slightly higher survivability rate in some of the game’s tougher challenges. Evelyn also has some unique attributes to her mainly with her Burning Tether Point which allows her to pull off Chain attacks by herself and her Ultimate Attack features two distinct animations. Version 1.5 will also offer players an opportunity to recruit Ellen Joe and Qingyi as the two will be making a return since their initial appearances in version 1.0 and 1.1 respectively.

Outside of the version’s main plot, we’ll see a bevy of new stories, limited events and side activities. The lethargic Shark Girl of the Victoria Housekeeping will be getting her own Agent Story, giving you a glimpse of the life of Ellen Joe. The Godfinger Arcade will see a new endless-runner game in the form of Mach25 and the Vampire Survivor-like Bizarre Brigade will get a 2-player mode! The Bangboos of New Eridu are going to claim the spotlight as they compete in a Fall Guys-ish competition in The Day of Brilliant Wishes. Also ZZZ finally becomes a real video game as it introduces its own fishing mini-game as the proxy and Qingyi participate in a fishing tournament in Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship! Oh did I mention the game will also introduce costumes, leading off with alternate looks for Astra Yao, Ellen Joe and Nicole, with the leader of the Cunning Hares’ new “fit” being one you can earn via participating in a specific event.

All this and more will be available when Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.5 launches on PC, Android, iOS, and the PlayStation 5 on January 22nd, 2025.

Version 1.5 Teaser – “Astra-nomical Moment” | Zenless Zone Zero



Version 1.5 Teaser - "Astra-nomical Moment" | Zenless Zone Zero

Watch this video on YouTube