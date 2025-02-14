Bandai Namco releases a cheeky Elden Ring Nightreign trailer to commemorate Valentine’s Day

Today is Valentines’ Day and while some companies are releasing holiday appropriate news…as a loveless curmudgeon, I’m trying not to pay any attention to these efforts. However Bandai Namco’s contextually relevant trailer did make me scratch my head a bit.

Utilizing Valentine’s Day to promote that Elden Ring Nightreign will spare you loneliness because you’ll need to team up with 2 other Nightfarers to take on the encroaching darkness that is looking to subsume Limveld…is a move. Maybe you can drown your sadness of being maidenless by pre-ordering the recently announced collector’s edition of the game at the official Namco Bandai site. Hey, not going on those dates might mean you can afford to buy the Helmet of Wylder that is limited to 9999 pieces. However neither will give you the gratification you want now…because the game won’t arrive until May 30th. Also if you’re as unfortunate in love as you are in other fields you’re probably not enjoying the Network Test that is happening today.

Man…it sure felt good getting that aggression out.

Elden Ring Nightreign will light to the way when it comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on May 30th. As for my plans for this evening…I’m just going to bed early.

Happy Valentine’s Day — ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN:



Leave your loneliness at the door and explore Limveld with your two life partners (or new friends!) – where nothing says “I love you” like taking the Centipede Demon as a team. ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN comes 5/30/25 – bring a special friend… or two!