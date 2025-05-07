This Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer gives us a better glimpse of the game’s systems

The release of Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s multiplayer Elden Ring co-op action survival spinoff is approaching quickly! Now that we know most of the cast of Nightfarers, the publisher has dropped a more holistic trailer which shows off a bigger overview of the experience.

The new official overview trailer provides about 10 minutes of footage of the title, and seems to touch on most of the important gameplay systems and whatnot, as well as showcases some of the visuals and environments.

Elden Ring Nightreign launches on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC on May 30th, 2025. Check out that new trailer below, and prep for more as we count the days before release.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Overview Trailer:



ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Overview Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

ELDEN RING™ Nightreign, the standalone multiplayer co-op action survival game by FromSoftware, Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., unveiled a new trailer to showcase an overview of the systems at players’ disposal to conquer the game’s various challenges in its harsh and unforgiving world. The network test was just a glimpse of the surface of the game’s malleability, as the world of Limveld can twist and change with each run. Discover what awaits players when ELDEN RING Nightreign launches later this month by watching the new Gameplay Overview trailer here: In ELDEN RING Nightreign, players must make split-second decisions about combat and exploration across a map that can fluctuate with different biomes, weapons, and enemies in order to become stronger, and outrun the encroaching circle of fire to be able to take on terrifying bosses at the end of each day. This culminates on the third day, where if players were successful in surviving the night must take on one of the Nightlords – new bosses for this version. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the ELDEN RING universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles. ELDEN RING Nightreign launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on May 30. Find out more about the game and the editions available to pre-order on the game’s official website: nightreign.com