Elden Ring NightReign gives us a whole new meaning to fight the night

If you were paying attention these past couple of days you might’ve seen a report floating around that FromSoftware wasn’t really interested in putting out releases to their titles including their most recent and probably most prolific souls-like Elden Ring. Well the news that came out of The Game Awards last night might have you scratching your head.

For there will be a new Elden Ring experience in the horizon, but it will be a multiplayer rogue-like where up to three nightfarers must survive three nights in the realm of Limveld. Can you survive enough to confront and slay the Nightlord? If not, hopefully through your journey you’ve gathered enough resources to improve yourself so perhaps the next attempt might be the one where you return triumphant…but we know that’s not likely to happen.

If you’re looking to get a taste of what this strange realm has to offer, the game will be running a Network Test in February and registration will begin for those interested on January 10th 2025.

Will you find allies to aid you against the Nightlord or are you like me and will have to forge ahead alone. I guess we’ll find out when Elden Ring NightReign arrives to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Elden Ring NightReign – REVEAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER



