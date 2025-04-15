Bungie schedules a May 6th streaming event for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate expansion



Without too much other information or details, Bungie this morning announced that they have scheduled a May 6th, 2025 live streaming event for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, The Edge of Fate.

They only shared a little blurb and a link to their Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/bungie thus far (we assume it’ll be over on YouTube as well) , so make sure to drop May 6th at 6:00am PDT/9:00am EDT on your calendar to ensure you don’t miss it.

As usual we’ll be back with all the relevant coverage anyway.

