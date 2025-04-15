Discover Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the PS5 beginning today!

Even though the much anticipated release of the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on April 17th, 2025, those that picked up the Premium Edition can jump into the adventure right now! In other words, perfect timing for the PS5 launch trailer.

As for PS5-specific features, there’s a couple of game enhancements including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and lightbar interactivity for the DualSense controller, a PlayStation 5 Pro visual upgrade, and additional “Open Season” and “Sleight of Hand” whip-enhancing actions — which will be applied to all platform versions.

Have a look at the launch trailer below.

PS5 Launch Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:



PS5 Launch Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Watch this video on YouTube

From MachineGames, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle combines thrilling set pieces, intricate puzzle-solving, and intense hand-to-hand combat to deliver an authentic Indiana Jones experience. Set between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, players will unravel a narrative-driven single-player story steeped in archeological mystery, danger, and intrigue. Visually enhanced on the PlayStation 5 Pro, players can now jump into early access on PlayStation 5 consoles by purchasing the Premium Edition or Collector’s Bundle. In addition, both provide access to the Last Crusade Pack, the Temple of Doom Outfit, and a digital-art book, along with the upcoming story DLC, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, which will be available later this year. PlayStation 5 players will enjoy the core features available on the console, running at a fluid 60 fps at high resolutions, with SSD optimization for fast streaming and loading. Additionally, the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers add a visceral experience to combat and exploration, while lightbar connectivity provides instant feedback on Indy’s status delivering a seamless gameplay experience. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle makes full use of Community Game Help, with hooks to all missions and puzzles in the game, allowing players to seek help from other explorers on the specific challenges they will encounter on the adventure. Coinciding with the game’s launch on PlayStation 5 consoles are two new whip-enhancing actions, “Open Season” and “Sleight of Hand.” With “Open Season,” whip-cracking an enemy will temporarily cause them to take more damage from subsequent attacks, while when using “Sleight of Hand,” players can disarm an enemy and cause their weapon to fly Indy’s way. These new abilities can be put into action today across all available platforms. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle officially launches globally on PlayStation 5 on April 17 and is currently available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC and Game Pass. To learn more, check out the official website at https://indianajones.bethesda. net/en-US