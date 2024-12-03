Marvel Rivals rounds out its roster, debuts its launch trailer and theme song

It’s Doom vs Doom with the fate of the universe on the line in NetEase Games’ upcoming team based hero shooter Marvel Rivals. This past weekend the publisher released a launch trailer of the game which revealed 5 more heroes that you can choose from, a trailer showcasing Klyntar, also known as “The Planet of the Symbiotes” as well as the game’s theme song, Rivals ‘Til the End sung by Chrissy Costanza.

Black Widow, Cloak & Dagger, Squirrel Girl and the newest Iron Fist, Lin Lei were revealed to round off the game’s initial roster…oh wait some guy named Logan is also in the game. Might be one of those “original” characters that will be making their debut in this shooter (Editor’s Note: He’s kidding, right? I hope he is…). I’m particularly interested in seeing more from Cloak & Dagger as they might be an Ice Climber type character, a tandem duo that controls as one character. I guess we’ll find out in just a bit…

The game is set for a December 6th launch and players can begin preloading the game on December 4th if you want to hop onto this “Timestream Entangled Marvel Universe”. I’m certainly looking forward to the stories this game will tell…unfortunately I’ll be watching from the sidelines.

Marvel Rivals will debut on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5, on December 6th.

Marvel Rivals | Rivals 'Til the End | Official Launch Trailer

Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface | Map Reveal | Marvel Rivals



