Get a glimpse of the powerful Raider in the latest Elden Ring Nightreign character trailer

Phew, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are practically dropping these new Elden Ring Nightreign – Nightfarer character reveals faster than we can keep up.

Unlike the previously detailed long range or more nimble characters, the latest Nightfarer, known simply as Raider, is a tank. Raider is strong, slow and powerful, but a character who can definitely take a beating as well.

The new character trailer video shows them off the best, so check that out below. Stay tuned for more Nightfarer character reveals as we approach the Elden Ring Nightreign release at the end of next month.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Raider Character Trailer



Stand resolute in the chaos of battle. A heart that knows no fear shall carve a path through the Night’s tide. The latest Nightfarer character trailer reveals the Raider — a stalwart force to be reckoned with in ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN. With exceptional strength and fortitude, the Raider is able to dish out damage as well as he can take it.