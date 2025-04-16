Squirrel with a Gun is finally a real PC game with its Gravity Gun update!

Can you really be a PC game without a firearm that manipulates the invisible force that pulls objects toward each other? Well Squirrel with a Gun finally meets this qualifier with their latest patch dubbed “The Gravity Gun Update”. This free update will give your gun toting rodent a new firearm to wreak havoc with one which will relieve any object or being from being pulled by the planet’s gravitational force!

The brand new Relativity Bunker is where you will find this new weapon and the place where you will find 5 new acorns to collect! You’ll also be able to unlock and don the Nuclear Squirrel skin, whose radiation levels will surely do a number on the follicles of anyone brave enough to stand near you!

Squirrel with a Gun is an open world shooter and puzzle platformer where you solve problems with…well, guns. You can also drive a little remote control car, ride a little jet ski and splatter the gray matter of men in black suits…just good ol’ mischievous fun! The game is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and The Gravity Gun Update is live!

Squirrel with a Gun – Gravity Update screens:



Squirrel with a Gun – Gravity Update Trailer



