The Wicked promotional train stops by Funko Fusion with the Wicked Movie pack DLCs

I’m not part of the demo, but it seems Wicked is quite the pop culture juggernaut and it is joining another brand which seems to have quite mainstream appeal. Characters from the new film Wicked will be appearing in 10:10 Games’ Funko Fusion. That’s right, Glinda, Elphaba, The Wizard and Madame Morrible can join other popular characters such as Freddie Fazbear, Mega Man, and even Colonel Sanders as they work together to stop Eddy Funko’s diabolical plan.

The characters are available via 2 paid pieces of DLC, the first will feature Glinda and Elphaba and the second will include The Wizard and Madame Morrible. The packs are available today and will cost $7.99 each. With the game’s recent online co-op update you can show off your love of musicals turned movie by hopping onto a multiplayer session as one of these newly released characters!

Funko Fusion is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Funko Fusion – Wicked Movie Packs Announce Trailer



