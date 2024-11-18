A chat with 10:10 Games co-founder Arthur Parsons

This interview with 10:10 Games has been something I would hope could happen the moment I revisited Funko Fusion after its first patch less than a week into launch. As you may have read, in my Funko Fusion review here, I speak about a delay in providing my impressions due to the overwhelming difficulty of the game, pre launch. There were many moments of anger and frustration, but overall initial disappointment because I questioned my own skills and didn’t understand why I had so much trouble.

Fast forward to a couple weeks after launch during new York Comic Con where I was scheduled to meet 10:10 Games co-founder and Director of Licensing, Arthur Parsons for an onsite interview. Unfortunately, NYCC can be crazy and our schedules didn’t line up, and I thought all hope was lost.

Thankfully, Arthur’s amazing team heard me and we was able to schedule him as a guest on my show Pressed For Time. This was an incredible honor, because I wanted to have a conversation you don’t see very often with game development from a video game reviewers perspective. The goal was to hear from Arthur himself, how the launch was for them as a new indie developer, how they took the critical criticism and completely overhauled the game almost immediately, and how it went from unbearably difficult to extremely accessible — along with how it continues to improve week to week.

Thank you again to Arthur and his PR team for helping connect us and give us the unique chance to be honest but still supportive with a tough topic.

See the interview below.

Discussing Funko Fusion with 10:10 Games Co Founder Arthur Parsons:



