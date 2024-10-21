NYCC 2024: Funko Fusion post launch DLC and panel announcements

It’s been almost a month since the release of Funko Fusion and you will get to our review soon enough. I will leave you with this. I have a very love/hate relationship with the game and had the opportunity to share this with the team at Funko and 10:10 Games this weekend. We know the game had a rocky launch, but within a week of release, several quality-of-life updates were implemented and drastically changed the gameplay experience. Was it for the better? Stay tuned for my review for my unique take on it.

This weekend, during New York Comic Con, Funko and 10:10 Games hosted a panel and revealed some upcoming DLC along with some being available the same day. Below are those details and there are more to come before the new year.

Funko Fusion new screens:

Sun Wukong Announce Trailer:



Funko Fusion - Sun Wukong Announce Trailer

Bob Ross Pack Announce Trailer:



Funko Fusion - Bob Ross Pack Announce Trailer

During Friday’s Funko Fusion panel, 10:10 Games co-founder and Head of Publishing, Arthur Parsons, was joined by Funko’s VP of Licensing, Jason Bischoff, and Skybound Entertainment Chairman, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Robert Kirkman to share a number of exciting updates coming to the game including: Online Co-Op Coming Soon: The much-anticipated co-op mode will be coming to Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, beginning with Jurassic World and followed by Hot Fuzz shortly after. Free DLC – Jurassic World Bonus Pack: Alongside the launch of Jurassic World Co-Op, players can download this free DLC bonus pack featuring Dr. Ian Malcolm as a playable character, and a Fossil Outfit for the Dilophosaurus character. Free DLC – Sun Wukong: The mischievous Monkey King joins the Funko Fusion roster as a playable character, available now as free DLC! Free DLC – Back To The Future Outfits Pack: Four new outfits from Back to the Future and Back To the Future Part II are now available for Doc Brown and Marty McFly as free DLC. Bob Ross Pack DLC: Celebrate the joy of painting with the Bob Ross Pack featuring cultural icon Bob Ross as a playable character and bonus outfits – available now for all platforms for $4.99. New from Invincible: New characters and outfits—Atom Eve (base + “Alternate Eve” variant outfit), Rex Splode, and Invincible’s famous Blue Suit outfit—coming 11/15 in the Invincible Pack DLC. The Office: Calling all Scranton fans – The Office DLC is coming later this year!