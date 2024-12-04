Antonblast shows the Devil who’s the reddest one of all on PC now!

If you don’t give the Devil his due…he’ll steal your booze? That’s what has happened to Anton after irking Satan all because his complexion is more rosy than the lord of lies. Peeved, you must get your booze back in over 12 massive levels with your trusty hammer and if you have friends in real life they can take control of Annie, Anton’s co-worker to share the workload.

The game looks like an early 90s Cartoon Network cartoon (specifically Cow and Chicken) and is a frantic platformer that manages to piece together mechanics from other games such as Mutant Mudds seamlessly.. Each level also end with a mad dash back to the beginning of the level less you blow up with the level and everything in it. Each level promises to have secrets and branching paths giving you plenty of opportunities to return and explore.

Antonblast is available on PC and will shortly hammer down a release date on the Nintendo Switch.

THE FINAL TRAILER



