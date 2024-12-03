Tencent Games reveals The Hidden Ones, coming out West in 2025

Remember that mobile game based on Hitori no Shita: The Outcast? Well apparently the game was teased two years ago (man, time flies) and today we finally got more news regarding the title.

Officially titled The Hidden Ones, the game is set for a 2025 release and players interested in taking a spin with the title can apply to be part of the game’s Pre-Alpha Test starting today via the game’s website. Along with this announcement we were shown a new trailer showcasing some of the modes you’ll find in game. While the character design isn’t going to win any awards any time soon, the action certainly looks jaw dropping. Although as I’ve stated 2 years ago…it seems the game still doesn’t seem to be showing any controller support, meaning all this intense action is being done via WASD? Wild!

The play test will be available for players located in the US and Brazil (perhaps the franchise has a foothold in this South American nation) and will take place on January 7th, 2025. Players can test the game either on PC or Android, so if you want to get a first look head over to the game’s website and complete the application today!

The Hidden Ones is set for a 2025 release on PC, iOS and Android.

Official Gameplay Trailer | The Hidden Ones



