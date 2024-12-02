No more microtransactions as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp becomes “complete”

No one likes to see a mobile game close down, while most of the time it means all the money you’ve spent and hard work go down the drain, but sometimes there’s a silver lining. With Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp which ended its service on November 28th, your camp can live on as Nintendo has opted to release a standalone app which features all the app’s updates and then some.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will let you enjoy running a campground and invite your favorite villagers to enjoy some time in the great outdoors. In addition to having all the content from the app (including collaboration items), you can also import designs created in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the first time!

Celebrating this “Complete” release Nintendo is offering a 50% discount on the game’s price for the next two months, meaning you can pick up this title for $9.99 until January 30th, 2025. If you had a campground you built in the original Pocket Camp, you can import your data from the discontinued title to this version, but make sure you do this in a timely manner as your data will be deleted after June 1st, 2025. So if you want to continue building your campground make sure you take advantage of this sale and the ability to migrate your data before the deadline passes.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is available now for iOS and Android.