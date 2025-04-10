Gladiator heads will roll in VR when GORN 2 hits headsets beginning next week



Devolver Digital has finally, officially, taken the wraps off of the physics-based VR gladiator experience sequel GORN 2. And surprise, it’s set to drop on a couple of platforms next week (Meta Quest and SteamVR), with a playStation VR2 release set for a bit later this summer.

Free Lives has promised “more weapons, more enemies, more over-the-top gladiator combat and more GORN”, so those who loved the first title should be very excited for the sequel.

For now check out some flat screens and a trailer, and additional game details below!

Gladiator Heads Will Roll on April 17 | GORN 2 Release Date Trailer:



GORN 2 screens:

GORN 2 – the skull-crushing sequel to VR smash hit GORN – will swing for the fences on April 17. Virtual reality’s most historically accurate gladiator sim since the original GORN is set to lay waste to the competition on Meta Quest and SteamVR, with a PS VR2 launch planned for this summer: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3391450/GORN_2/ In GORN 2 you will ascend to a heavenly realm where the souls of all the gladiators you slaughtered in the first game now dwell—and kill them again. Expect new weapons, new arenas, new traps, new enemies and new bosses as you raise hell in the heavens and prove your battle prowess before an army of terrifying foes. Key Features: Engage in fierce gladiatorial battles powered by an outrageous fully physics-driven combat engine, savagely striking down foes with a bountiful collection of 35 devastating, uniquely violent weapons–including many monstrous new additions to your gladiator’s arsenal

Journey through a series of heavenly realms populated by the fallen heroes of the original game. Here you’ll battle the five sons’ champions: powerful bosses primed to unleash fresh challenges upon even the most seasoned, blood-flecked arena veteran

GORN 2 is everything GORN was but MORE. More weapons, more enemies, more arenas, more traps, more power-ups and more hilariously over-the-top combat. If you loved the first game, but still feel a raging yearning for more, GORN 2 will sate your blood-thirst

Conquered all five heavenly arenas? Then stand your ground in the relentless non-stop onslaught of Endless Mode, or try creating your own battlefields of destruction in Custom Mode. Get creative and crush your opponents any way you choose, no matter how outlandish Wishlist GORN 2 on Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PS VR2 RIGHT NOW. GORN 2 will launch for PS VR2 later this year.