Jackbox unveils 2025 plans

Even if last year’s output from Jackbox Games was very much hit (Jackbox Survey Scramble!) or miss (the Jackbox Naughty Pack), their track record is still good enough over the last decade that I’m going to want to play everything the studio releases. After yesterday’s Jackbox Direct, I can say that goes double for this year, since we’ll be getting a pair of new Jackbox games this year.

The first will be Jackbox Party Pack 11, and apparently it won’t feature a single returning game. Instead, we’ll be getting:

A fantasy-themed trivia game where teams collaborate to defeat trivia-obsessed monsters.

A social deduction game that puts each player on trial, where clues are based on facts players share about themselves.

A head-to-head joke writing game where players “ruin” wholesome concepts under the direction of a “bad to the bone” host.

A sound-based game featuring new Jackbox technology where players record themselves and compete to make the best sound effects.

A cozy drawing game where players create simple designs based on bizarre prompts. (Warning: May induce hunger!)

As you can see in the video below, all five games are very much in the planning stages, but the concepts sound fun enough that it’ll be interesting to see how Jackbox Party Pack 11 turns out. The game will be out on every platform, most likely in early- to mid-October if the previous games are anything to go by.

On top of that, Jackbox ended its inaugural Direct with a time-honoured “And one more thing”: in this case, Trivia Murder Party 3. The game will be a standalone release, rather than included on a Party Pack, and it’ll be launching in Early Access on Steam and Epic in fall 2025, then getting wider release in 2026.

We’ll have more info as it’s available, but for now, here’s the Jackbox Direct video!

Jackbox Direct | New Games for 2025

