Nintendo eShop Update: Star Overdrive, Promise Mascot Agency

While the wait for Switch 2 pre-orders to open up continues to drag on, the first Switch is still getting plenty of new games. Among the highlights this week are a pair of fun open-world games: Star Overdrive, which many people have compared to a sci-fi take on Breath of the Wild with keytars and a hoverboard, and Promise Mascot Agency, where you have to help revive a struggling Japanese town with your management of the titular agency for mascots.
- Star Overdrive – Solve puzzles, fight formidable enemies and wield the powers of the Keytar in this intergalactic third-person action-adventure experience. Control a hypersonic Hoverboard on a distant planet and explore alien biomes in a 3D open world. You’ll need every ounce of creativity you can muster to overcome challenges and grow your Keytar-based powers. Star Overdrive is available today!
- A Haunting Melody – Re-live the scary good times with the Luigi’s Mansion soundtrack – available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*! Psych yourself up to take on even the most troublesome ghosts and ghouls with these chilling tracks. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
- Creator’s Voice – Hades II – A new video series titled “Creator’s Voice” features interviews with game makers from around the world. Watch as they discuss the process of bringing their games to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, with weekly episodes, debuting Tuesdays at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET from now until May 20 on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. Check out the newest installment of the “Creator’s Voice” video series featuring Hades II, with Supergiant Games’ Amir Rao, Greg Kasavin and Darren Korb: https://youtu.be/1G3wbCIUVqs. For more information on the series, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/creators-voice/.
- Enter the My Nintendo Gear Up With Nintendo Switch Online Sweepstakes – Enter for a chance to win a collection of gaming goods inspired by classic games, the Nintendo Music app and more with the My Nintendo Gear Up With Nintendo Switch Online Sweepstakes**! This sweepstakes ends 11 p.m. PT on July 31. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/925e7a1e6561f975.
- Unlock Fun on the Go with My Nintendo Rewards – Show off your love for gaming on the go with this Nintendo Switch 2 Wristlet Keychain reward! My Nintendo Members can redeem 600 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** to snag this exclusive item. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/8c0fa4efa9770a44.
- .catMilk 2
- Arcade Archives ASSAULT PLUS
- Axe Champ Vs
- Barista Coffee Simulator – Available April 14
- Barista Simulator 2025
- Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy
- Brain IQTopia
- Detective From The Crypt
- Dreamless Girl
- EGGCONSOLE HOW MANY ROBOT PC-8801mkIISR
- EGGCONSOLE PYRAMID WARP MSX
- Electronics Supermarket Simulator
- GIRLS MADE PUDDING
- Gladiators Simulator : The Champions of Liberty
- GunSpectre – Available April 11
- Happy Hotel
- Hook: Complete Edition
- Hot Rod Mayhem – Available April 15
- Kebab Simulator 2025
- Legends Aligned
- Leo & Mia : Animal Rescue
- Little Droid
- Mayhem Mail
- Merchant In Dungeon
- Monument Valley – Available April 15
- Monument Valley 2 – Available April 15
- Mortisomem – Available April 11
- Moving Houses – Available April 16
- Neko Bakery
- Pets and Friends
- Pilo and the Holobook
- Primitive Life Simulator
- PROGRESS ORDERS
- Promise Mascot Agency
- QUIZ! Cat Proverbs Around the World
- ReMix
- Shape Drop
- Skull Pirates: Adventures
- SNOW BROS. 2 SPECIAL
- Spirit Valor
- Spot It Fast! Kids’ Difference Hunt
- Stellar Docks: Deep Space
- The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass
- TONGTONG
- Vampires and Knights : Eclipse Survival & Magic Craft
- Vault of the Void
- Wind Story
- Windborn – Concrete Jungle
