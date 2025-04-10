Nintendo eShop Update: Star Overdrive, Promise Mascot Agency

While the wait for Switch 2 pre-orders to open up continues to drag on, the first Switch is still getting plenty of new games. Among the highlights this week are a pair of fun open-world games: Star Overdrive, which many people have compared to a sci-fi take on Breath of the Wild with keytars and a hoverboard, and Promise Mascot Agency, where you have to help revive a struggling Japanese town with your management of the titular agency for mascots.

There are plenty of other games arriving on the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!