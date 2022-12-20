A mobile title based on Hitori No Shita: The Outcast showcases jaw dropping combat

The problem with being human is there’s so many things to experience, but so little time. We’re seldom lucky enough if something gets big enough to capture our attention. Today I found in my inbox an announcement that a mobile title based on the Chinese web comic Yi Ren Zhi Xia which eventually was adapted into an anime called Hitori no Shita: The Outcast is coming and when I clicked on the trailer, my jaw instantly dropped. In the nearly 6 minute clip, a doll-like female assails a wind wielding gentleman on a rooftop, the action is quick and furious and escalates from fists, to kunai spears and even gatling guns.
All the footage shown in the trailer is captured from actual gameplay and is very reminiscent of the Naruto Ultimate Storm Games (While this is not developed by Cyber Connect, MoreFun Studios has worked on the mobile titles for the Naruto IP). The clip also features credits which showcases the martial artists that helped mocap the action. Surprisingly this is going to be a mobile game that is heading to iOS and Android with no release date announced. Let’s hope the final product will have some sort of controller support and while I wait for it to be launched, I guess I’m gonna spend some time on Crunchyroll.
Hitori No Shita: The Outcast screens:
GAMEPLAY TRAILER | NEW GAME BASED ON HITORI NO SHITA: THE OUTCAST ANNOUNCED:
The official video game adaptation of the highly-regarded mythical martial arts franchise Hitori No Shita: The Outcast will launch on mobile devices! Today’s debut trailer showcases the distinct art style, exhilarating fight animations, kinetic combat system, and captivating Inhuman World players can explore.