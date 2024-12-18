Prime Video greenlights another round of Secret Level

Looks like Jeff Bezos really likes “The Swordsman” as we have learned via Variety that the gaming anthology series from Blur Studios will be getting a second season. Secret Level showcased 15 gaming properties from those that are quite familiar such as Pac-Man, Megaman, Dungeons & Dragons to IPs big abroad such as Honor of Kings, Crossfire and even one that will never see the light of day again in Concord.

It seems the gaming audience is one that will be glued to their screens as Amazon reports the series has “155.3 million minutes in the U.S. during its first week of availability, which translates to roughly 1.4 million views when divided by its 109-minute runtime.“ While it doesn’t break down which episodes got what watch time, the conglomerate is pleased with the series which featured recognizable stars such as Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger as well as voice acting staples such as Laura Bailey and Aleks Le. I’m sure with the news of a second season, fans worldwide will be speculating which IPs will get the light shown on it via Blur’s very capable lenses. I’m more curious which publisher will use the series to stealth launch an IP…

The entire first season of Secret Level is available for streaming right now on Prime Video.

