Experience the handcrafted world of Fantasian Neo Dimension in the game’s free demo

In 2019, Apple felt that games should be complete and not nickel and dime users and with that thought the company revealed its Apple Arcade service. The service saw the debut of titles such as Grindstone, Agent Intercept and in 2021 Mistwalker debuted their RPG Fantasian onto the platform.

Apple Arcade, while still an active platform, didn’t quite set the world on fire like the Cupertino based company’s other products and as time passed games which debuted on the series eventually found release on other platforms. Fantasian was finally freed from its exclusivity when Mistwalker teamed up with Square Enix to release Fantasian Neo Dimension on December 5th, 2024.

This week Square Enix released a demo of the game onto PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5, allowing players to experience the first few hours of the game. Meet Leo and learn about his quest to recover his memories, engage in combat when you want with the game’s unique battle mechanics, experience the world that was handcrafted by veterans of the Tokusatsu field and enjoy a brand new soundtrack from legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu. Your time with the demo will not be a wasted effort as any progress

Fantasian Neo Dimension is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension Accolades Trailer

