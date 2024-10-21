Prime Video reveals impressive voice cast for videogame-themed animated anthology Secret Level

During the New York Comic Con over the weekend, Prime Video revealed the impressive voice-cast for their upcoming videogame-themed animated anthology series Secret Level.

Prime Video, which is dropping the first two episodes on the service beginning on December 10th (there are 15 in total, two per week), is looking absolutely incredible — and the star-studded voice actors they’ve lined up for the project doesn’t hurt either. Just a few familiar personalities involved includes Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Gabriel Luna, Laura Bailey, Merle Dandridge and many others.

Secret Level is being produced by Blur Studio, who was responsible for Netflix’s popular Love, Death + Robots anthology series. Check out the latest from the announcement below.

Secret Level – Teaser Trailer | Prime Video:



Secret Level has assembled a legendary cast of players featuring some of Hollywood's biggest stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).