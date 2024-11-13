Prepare for Prime Video’s videogame-themed Secret Level series with this new trailer

Heads up Prime Video subscribers, Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio’s stylish adult animated anthology series Secret Level is set to premiere next month so they dropped off a new official trailer and assets for some of the episodes.

Keep an eye out for references and designs from a number of videogames and game-adjacent properties including Armored Core, Concord, Mega Man, PAC-MAN, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and others.

The first batch will premiere on December 10th, with additional episodes going live a week later on December 17th, and there will be a total of 15 stories in total.

Have a look at the trailer and some screens as well.

Risk. Fight. Discover. This is what you were meant for. Enter Secret Level, the groundbreaking gaming anthology series, debuting December 10. Secret Level features original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers. Games that inspired the 15 epic stories include Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and Warhammer 40,000. Secret Level will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide starting on December 10, with additional episodic drops until December 17. Secret Level showcases a star studded cast including Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King). Additionally, on 11/18, audiences can look forward to exclusive episode specific content drops on the Secret Level social handles. Lastly, in celebration of Secret Level, for 48-hours only Amazon is giving U.S. Prime members 10% off select digital gaming currencies from top brands, including Secret Level partners Sony Interactive Entertainment, Xbox, and Epic Games. Customers can find this deal and more HERE.