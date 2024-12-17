Survios deploys an Alien: Rogue Incursion launch trailer ahead of this week’s PS VR2, PCVR release

With Alien: Rogue Incursion hatching on most VR platforms in only a few days time, Survios saw fit to release an official launch trailer, along with a plethora of new flat screens, onto the world.

PlayStation VR2 and Steam VR/PCVR players get a first crack at stepping into the shoes of Zula Hendricks this Thursday, December 19th, with Meta Quest 3 owners getting the opportunity a bit later on February 13th, 2025.

According to the developer, Alien: Rogue Incursion follows Zula to the planet Purdan in search of a former squadmate. After a mysterious attack, Zula and her AI companion, Davis 01, must navigate the desolate Castor’s Cradle research facility to uncover its secrets.

Check out that trailer and a set of new screens below, and stay tuned for our review soon!

Alien: Rogue Incursion screens:

Alien: Rogue Incursion | Launch Trailer:



Alien: Rogue Incursion | Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Survive the swarm. Destroy the corruption. Stay defiant to the end. 👊 #AlienRogueIncursion is coming to PS VR2 and PCVR this Thursday, December 19, 2024! Pre-order today to get an exclusive weapon and armor skin inspired by Alien: Romulus. Alien: Rogue Incursion releases on Meta Quest 3 February 13, 2025.