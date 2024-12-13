Naughty Dog unveils sci-fi survival adventure Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for PS5

In case you missed the “just one more thing!” world premiere at the tail end of last night’s 4.5 hour long The Game Awards event, Sony and Naughty Dog had a rather interesting and exciting announcement to share — a brand new IP and a sci-fi themed survival adventure game (and franchise) for the PS5 titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

In development since 2020, the new title appears to have more than a few retro-futuristic style influences and ’80s aesthetics (including obvious product placements for Sony, Porsche, Adidas) that lean into inspirations such as Akira and Cowboy Bebop. The game’s protagonist, bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun, is played by Tati Gabrielle and there’s hints at other voice talent that seems to also include Halley Gross and Kumail Nanjiani. As for plot details, Jordan is stranded on an far away alien planet with little communication with the outside world, and has been working on a way to escape its orbit and return home. Naughty Dog is staying vague regarding more story details and any sort of gameplay info at this time, but we think we understand the vibe they’re going for.

See the announcement trailer some screens, and also read on for game info from from the PlayStation and Naughty Dog Blogs.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games



Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Watch this video on YouTube

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screens:

We’re back! You have been dying to know what’s next for us, and I’m thrilled to finally be able to answer: Naughty Dog’s next game is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, currently in development for the PlayStation 5 console. We’ve been working on this brand-new adventure since 2020! This game is shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet. If you haven’t already, check out the announcement trailer: Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit. Beyond that, we’re keeping everything about the story under wraps – at least for now. What we can tell you is that this game lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions. This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we’ve ever done before. Jordan is played by the talented Tati Gabrielle, who leads a stellar cast (pun intended!). Eagle-eyed players might spot some of the other cast members in the trailer. We’ll reveal more of our ensemble down the line. Our incredible voyage into the cosmos also needs an equally incredible soundtrack. As tremendous fans of their work, I’m excited to announce our collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross who’ll be scoring Intergalactic! The guys are cooking, and the trailer is just a small tease of their work for the game. We know you’re eager for more – and trust us, we’re very eager to share more with you. For now, though, it’s time to put our heads back down and keep cranking away on Jordan’s adventure. On behalf of the entire team at Naughty Dog, thank you to all our fans! Your support allows us to work on our dream games, bringing these wonderful new worlds and characters to life. We can’t wait to show you more! See you on the other side, Neil Druckmann Naughty Dog Studio Head