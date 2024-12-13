Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound expands the world of the NES Ninja Gaiden courtesy of Dotemu and The Game Kitchen

So bare with me…this chain gets a tad long. Tecmo Koei has tapped Dotemu who has tapped The Game Kitchen to work on a new title set in the world of the NES Ninja Gaiden. Everyone get that? Good!

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound tells a tale of Kenji Mozu, a member of the Hayabusa Ninja Clan who has to defend the village while Ryu Hyabusa is avenging his father’s death abroad. This defense made much more difficult as the line between the human and demon realm has blurred and monsters have set foot in the mortal realm.

Thankfully Kenji is equipped to handle the situations and if the trailer is any indication, he might have more moves than Ryu himself! Deflect shurikens, propel yourself higher by attacking enemies, we’ve never seen the master ninja do any of these things (maybe he was just holding back).

The action in the trailer looks frantic and it is really nice to see The Game Kitchen expand their color palette as their Blasphemous titles weren’t exactly known for their wide use of tones.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is set for a Summer 2025 release on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound | Reveal trailer | Coming Summer 2025



NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound | Reveal trailer | Coming Summer 2025

Watch this video on YouTube