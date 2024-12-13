Cooldown Games wants to publish games that don’t need your indefinite attention

Every publisher yearns to produce a game which siphons their playerbases’ attention and funds for the foreseeable future. Well for Steve Gibson and his co-founders at Cooldown Games, they want to go the other direction to produce games which can be enjoyed by people with the most hectic schedules.

The team sees nothing wrong with “Forever Games”, in fact some of the founders enjoy titles such as World of Warcraft and DayZ, but they are aware there is a gap waiting to be filled for titles that can be completed without requiring an inordinate amount of time sunk into it.

The publisher is currently looking for developers to pitch their titles and those who want to get in touch can visit Cooldown Games’ website to connect. It will be interesting to see what titles the team will curate.