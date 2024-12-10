Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind leaps into action today on PC and Consoles

After 10,000 years (ok, maybe a lot less, but it feels like it’s been a bit), we’re finally getting another brawler featuring those spandex wearing teenagers with attitude! Developed by Digital Eclipse, who is no stranger to nostalgic brands (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection), comes Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind.

A robotic incarnation of Rita Repulsa travels back to the past to give herself the knowledge and power to defeat the accursed Power Rangers and take over the world. Choose your ranger and battle through 15 action packed stages and when Rita makes her monster grow, summon the Megazord to save the day!

Fans of the franchise will be able to spot the easter eggs and subtle nods to episodes from the original series. Digital Eclipse also pledges to update the game post launch, first with online co-op play and hopefully they will enable 6 player online co-op on select platforms, thus making it the first Power Rangers game to allow the full time to be played simultaneously!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – Launch Screens:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind | Launch Trailer



