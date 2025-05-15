Do you have two minutes to spare per week for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Hasbro hopes you do!

Some of us on Gaming Age are fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and have been with the series through thick and thin, so any news regarding the franchise which gave us teenagers with attitude fighting evil aliens in spandex is alright by us. Hasbro, the current owners of the iconic IP has announced today that starting from today they will be releasing 2 one minute long YouTube shorts weekly (until December 9th) on the Power Rangers Official YouTube channel as a way to introduce the decades old original series to fans both new and old.

The first short actually details the conflict between Zordon, the Rangers’ mentor and Rita Repulsa which sets up the series as a whole. As a long time fan the summation is adequate, although I’m not quite sure where the “coin flip to decide the winner of the conflict” comes from, but perhaps I might be a fair weather fan. It’s unknown how many seasons of the show these 60~ shorts will cover across these 30 weeks. However given the graphic of these shorts include “re-ignition” it’ll likely contain the season one as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition also happens to be the name of the new line of toys coming this fall from Playmates Toys.

So will you use these minute long clips to introduce the children in your life to the franchise or will you watch to see what glaring inaccuracies these shorts will present regarding a childhood favorite show. Either way, catch all these shorts on the Power Rangers Official YouTube channel.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition from Playmates Toys, which will feature action figures, role-play toys and of course Megazords will be coming to stores starting this Fall.

Battle of the Galaxies | Mighty Morphin Minute | Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition



