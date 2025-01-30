You won’t have to turn back the clock to grab the physical edition of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

Fans of teenagers with attitude can finally put the latest Power Rangers video game adventure on their shelves as Digital Eclipse in conjunction with series owner Hasbro announced today that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be coming to stores on May 30th.

The game which was released digitally December 10th, 2024 (see our review here) takes you on what could be described as a multi-part episode from the original season where a robotic version of Rita returns to the past to team up with her fleshier counterpart in hopes of defeating the rangers and taking over the world. The game definitely rides the wave of excellent beat ’em ups that we’ve been seeing and can certainly stand amongst titles such as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and River City Girls.

The physical version will come in two forms and only on the Switch and the PlayStation 5. Your standard version which is just the base game and a deluxe version which comes with a collector’s box, Steelbook case, lenticular postcard, a poster and 6 trading cards that evoke the Collect-A-Card trading cards that were released in 1994-95. Both versions will be on Atari’s website (US shipping only), Amazon as well as other retailers and will ship starting May 30th.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Deluxe: