The Talos Principle: Reawakened gets a radically overhauled PS5, Xbox Series X and PC release early next year

It’s been a decade since The Talos Principle, Croteam’s award winning puzzler was unleashed onto the world, so it’s just about the appropriate time to reveal a “more than a remaster” of the title in the form of The Talos Principle: Reawakened.

Also described as a “radically overhauled reawakening” by Devolver Digital and the developer, the very much updated and enhanced release is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and will include quality-of-life features including a rewind and hint system, a new chapter, a level/puzzle editor and more.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened is coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC in “early 2025” right now. At the moment, take a look at the announcement trailer, additional game details and some screens, and stay tuned for more.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened screens:



The Talos Principle: Reawakened | More than a Remaster | Coming Early 2025



The Talos Principle: Reawakened | More than a Remaster | Coming Early 2025

Post-human developers Croteam and cat lovers Devolver Digital are proud to reveal The Talos Principle: Reawakened, a radically overhauled reawakening of their critically acclaimed, award-winning IGF grand prize-nominated, multimillion-selling puzzle game: https://store.steampowered. com/app/2806640/The_Talos_ Principle_Reawakened/ This definitive edition of the original Talos Principle features vastly improved visuals, quality-of-life improvements, an all-new chapter that delves deeper into the game’s award-winning narrative and more—and it’s coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Step back into a world of thought-provoking puzzles, philosophical intrigue and breathtaking visuals, immersing yourself in an expanded and remastered journey through the world of the Simulation. The Talos Principle: Reawakened breathes new life into every corner of the game while maintaining the vision that made the original so beloved. Key Features: Rebuilt with Unreal Engine 5, the world of the Simulation that you remember, or are experiencing for the first time, is now more detailed and atmospheric than ever before thanks to enhanced lighting, textures and environmental design

New quality-of-life features include a hint system and the ability to rewind during gameplay, making The Talos Principle more accessible than ever before

Reawakened includes the Road to Gehenna expansion, as well as a thrilling new chapter, In the Beginning, which explores the origins of the Simulation

A robust and versatile new puzzle editor, included with the game, empowers players and the modding community to build their own unique worlds and challenges, fostering creativity and ensuring a thriving future for The Talos Principle You can step into this beautiful new vision of the Simulation yourself when The Talos Principle: Reawakened rises in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Visit thetalosprinciple.com for more information.