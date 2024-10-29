Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind unleashes their teenagers with attitude on December 10th

The beat’em up renaissance continues as the team at Digital Eclipse is set to summon their next title (not sure if they’re raising their hand in the air, or blowing into the dragon dagger) to take on the forces of boredom. After giving Power Rangers fans hopes for the franchise at Summer Games Fest, soon the ranger nation will be able to control their favorite team of teens to take on not one but two Rita Repulsas as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind releases on December 10th.

You and up to four of your friends (Sorry sixth rangers…you’re gonna have to wait your turn.) can pummel plenty of putties, tengu warriors and whatever monsters of the week the forces of evil will throw at you in this original story set in during the 1st season of the show. Not willing to keep the action on the streets, you’ll also be able to control the rangers’ zords and eventually combine them to form the Megazord!

Pre-orders for the title today on Steam and the PlayStation Store and will be eligible for a 15% discount off the game’s $34.99 price point. Switch and Xbox box players can put their money down on the title at a later date, although no word if they will receive the discount that purchasers on other platforms will receive.

So make sure that spandex fits and get ready to defend the morphin grid as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind comes out Dec 10th on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X and PlayStation platform.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind screens:

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind | Release Date Trailer



