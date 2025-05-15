Nintendo eShop Update: Capcom Fighting Collection 2, American Arcadia

Unlike the last few weeks of eShop updates — which have featured pretty slim pickings, if we’re being honest — this week Switch owners will be getting a couple of games worth investigating, regardless of what genre you’re into.

The highlight for fighting game fans, obviously, is Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which brings together 8 Capcom classics, including Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein. If you like visual novels, Aksys and Idea Factory have you covered with 7’scarlet. If deckbuilders and dungeon crawling are more your thing, there’s Into the Restless Ruins. And anyone who likes puzzle games will definitely want to check out American Arcadia, which is a neat blend of 2.5D platforming and first-person puzzles.

Check out the full list of games below!