Nintendo eShop Update: Capcom Fighting Collection 2, American Arcadia

Unlike the last few weeks of eShop updates — which have featured pretty slim pickings, if we’re being honest — this week Switch owners will be getting a couple of games worth investigating, regardless of what genre you’re into.
The highlight for fighting game fans, obviously, is Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which brings together 8 Capcom classics, including Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein. If you like visual novels, Aksys and Idea Factory have you covered with 7’scarlet. If deckbuilders and dungeon crawling are more your thing, there’s Into the Restless Ruins. And anyone who likes puzzle games will definitely want to check out American Arcadia, which is a neat blend of 2.5D platforming and first-person puzzles.
Check out the full list of games below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – Let’s do this! Relive another eight classic fighting games from the Capcom vaults, including Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein and more! This collection features gameplay from classic toe-to-toe throwdowns to multiplayer* brawlers in expansive environments. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 launches May 16 for the Nintendo Switch system.
Pre-orders:
- Hogwarts Legacy – Take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world as you experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. In this immersive, open-world action RPG, you’ll freely roam iconic areas like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the surrounding Overland area. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Make allies, battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world – your legacy is what you make of it. Hogwarts Legacy arrives on June 5 for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop. Owners of the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy will receive a discount; visit Nintendo eShop for more information.
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S – Enter a newly enhanced dimension of puzzle challenges when world-renowned Tetris® and Japan’s beloved Puyo Puyo series blend their gameplay in the ultimate puzzle match! Compete in 2v2 battles with pairs using a single board to pull off devastating combos, or in competitive local* and online** modes featuring support for up to four players. There’s also a packed roster of 40 playable characters, each with their own unique stats and abilities that can be carried into the robust, RPG-inspired Skill Battle mode! Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S will be available on June 5 for Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Grand Tunes for the Galar Region – The soundtrack of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games is available now on Nintendo Music***, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. Whether exploring the Wild Area or catching a ride on a Flying Taxi, you can climb to the top with these tracks by your side! For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Creator’s Voice – Borderlands 4 – In this week’s episode of the “Creator’s Voice” video series, the Gearbox team dives into how players can become an unstoppable force blasting through enemies and deftly defy death from every direction in Borderlands 4. Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/mdMBChercPY. Players can hop into the action when Borderlands 4 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. For more information on the Creator’s Voice series, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/creators-voice/.
- My Nintendo – Adventure Awaits: Legend of Zelda Sweepstakes – Get ready to embark on a legendary adventure with the My Nintendo – Adventure Awaits: Legend of Zelda sweepstakes****! Enter now for your chance to win collectible prizes that any series fan will treasure, like the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Complete Box Set, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild metal panel and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom metal panel. This sweepstakes ends on Aug. 12 at 11 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/ecc3af00933482ed.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 7’scarlet
- ABSURDIKA: Rebuild
- American Arcadia
- Apocalypse Market Simulator
- Arcade Archives PUNK SHOT
- Aureole – Wings of Hope
- Cipher Monk – Available May 21
- CTHULOOT
- Death Park: 4k Remaster
- Dice People
- EGGCONSOLE Rune Worth PC-9801
- EGGCONSOLE Schwarzschild PC-9801
- FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Available May 21
- Fluffy Snakes
- Ghost of Boarding School お嬢様学院のインチキ占い師
- Hannah’s Day – Available May 17
- Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats
- Into the Restless Ruins
- KAMITSUBAKI CITY REGENERATE
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo – Available May 16
- Mirage: Ignis Fatuus
- Mostroscopy – Available May 16
- Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit – Available May 16
- Neon Roller
- ONLY UP! CARS – Available May 18
- Our Exciting Summer Camp
- Paper Plane – Available May 16
- Preserve
- Race Track Maniacs
- Strings Theory
- SYNESTHESIA – Available May 16
- The Coma: Triple Threat Bundle
1 used & new available from $29.95
Purchase on Amazon