Unika goes from your screens into the game as she debuts in Guilty Gear -Strive- on May 27th

We still don’t quite know what her motivations are, but we’ll certainly be able to take control of Unika, the Gear hating young woman who is the center of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers as the mysterious young woman joins the cast of Guilty Gear -Strive- on May 27th 2025.

She will be the third playable character from the game’s 4th season pass which has already brought series favorites Dizzy (now known as Queen Dizzy) and Venom (who technically brings along Robo Ky’s head) as well as hosting Guilty Gear’s very first guest character in the form of Lucy from the Cyberpunk 2077 adjacent animated series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Outside of this character release announcement, Arc System Works also shared two other pieces of news. The first is that the Guilty Gear -Strive- has cumulatively sold over 3 million units across all the platforms it is available on and second is that the first two competitors for the Arc World Tour 2025-2026 have been confirmed. At this past weekend’s EVO Japan Kim “Daru” Jae-won and “Kasausagi” earned their spots in Guilty Gear -Strive- and Granblue Fantasy Versus -Rising- respectively and will appear at the Arc World Tour 2025-2026 Finals which will take place in Seoul, South Korea. They will be joined by others soon as the next platinum level event will take place during Combo Breaker which emanates from Chicago, IL from May 23-25, 2025.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is currently airing weekly exclusively on Crunchyroll.



