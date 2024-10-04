TMNT Splintered Fate gets a demo ahead of Steam Next Fest

Apple Arcade was a platform which saw many unique titles that promised to have no additional purchases and despite many people’s misgivings, the platform actually had some amazing exclusives such as Grindstone, Fantasian and while I can’t actually speak to it since I canceled my subscription to the service quite a while ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate almost had me contemplating returning to the service.

However it seems my self-control was rewarded as the roguelike brawler saw a Switch release with other platforms like PC, PlayStation and Xbox coming in the near future (PC version is coming November 6th). Well with the next Steam Next Fest a little over a week away, Super Evil Megacorp the developer of the title decided to jump the gun and release a demo of the game on Steam. Travel through inter-dimensional portals, take on the foot clan to rescue your master! Don’t fret that your gameplay won’t matter, any progress you make in the demo will port over to the full release of the game. The game is also Steam Deck verified so you can take your run on the go!

For a complete look at what you can expect from this demo and then some check out Super Evil Megacorp’s news post on the demo linked here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is available now on Apple Arcade and the Switch. It will be coming to PC on November 6th. The PlayStation and Xbox versions of the title will be released sometime in the future.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - Free Demo and PC Launch Announcement

